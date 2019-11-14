Miss the first public impeachment hearing? Watch it on NBC News NOW

The Beat with Ari

'Wrong, crazy, illogical': Impeachment witness unloads on Trump bribery plot at first public hearing

18:26

On the first day of public hearings on the impeachment probe of President Trump, Ambassador Bill Taylor alongside State Department Official George Kent delivered damning evidence, linking Trump to the Ukraine plot. Taylor testified that his aide overheard Trump reiterating his demand that Ukraine open up an investigation into the Bidens. Rep. Val Demings who participated in today’s historic hearing joins Ari Melber with David Kelley, John Flannery and Michelle Goldberg.Nov. 14, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All