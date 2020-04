President Trump suggested false medical and scientific information about disinfectants, heat and UV light during a coronavirus task briefing. In this fact check, MSNBC’s Ari Melber and former W.H.O. Official Lawrence Gostin “disinfect the misinformation,” while Gostin argues it is “dangerous” for Trump to suggest “an anti-malarial drug can work on COVID” when the N.I.H said “it was actually could be toxic.”