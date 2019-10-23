Top diplomat says Ukraine aid tied to Biden probe

Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor delivered some of the most damning testimony against President Trump yet. Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Michael Fuchs join Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we know about the impeachment inquiry so far and what seems to be the president’s argument that if you don’t use the words “quid pro quo,” then it doesn’t count.