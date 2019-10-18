How much damage did Mick Mulvaney do yesterday?

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney went in front of the press yesterday and undermined weeks of the president’s denials about a quid pro quo in Ukraine by saying it happens all the time in foreign policy. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down what happened yesterday and how much damage it caused to the president’s defense. Weighing in: Former Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, and MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan.