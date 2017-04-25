The Rachel Maddow Show 04/25/17

White House claims no documents on ex Trump NSA Mike Flynn

Rachel Maddow reports on a bizarre impasse between the House Oversight Committee and the Trump White House when a request for paperwork on the security clearance of disgraced former Trump NSA was met with the claim that such paperwork could not be produced. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
1 hour 46 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
4 hours 9 min ago
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un-American'
4 hours 48 min ago
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
2 hours 8 min ago
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’
6 hours 43 sec ago
'Phony numbers & front groups' among Trump inauguration donors
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
Trump’s mostly empty government
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL