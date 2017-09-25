The Rachel Maddow Show 09/25/17

Trump rhetoric puts White House in a box

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Rachel Maddow about the ill conceived Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and Donald Trump's irrational escalation of tensions with North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

