The Rachel Maddow Show 01/23/17

Trump 'keep the oil' policy puts US troops at risk

Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump's continued mention of taking oil from other countries as a spoil of war makes those countries feel threatened and puts U.S. troops in those countries at risk. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

