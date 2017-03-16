The Rachel Maddow Show 03/16/17

Russian hackers targetted down-ballot races

Glen Caplin, senior national spokesman for the Hillary Clinton campaign, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the Russian hack of the Democratic Party unfolded. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

