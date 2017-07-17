The Rachel Maddow Show 07/17/17

NY subpoenas records on huge Manafort loans from small bank: WSJ

Rachel Maddow relays a report from the Wall Street Journal that the Manhattan district attorney's office in New York has issued a subpoena to a Chicago bank run by a Trump adviser over $16 million in loans to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
2 hours 49 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
2 hours 24 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
2 hours 38 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
3 hours 29 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
4 hours 49 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL