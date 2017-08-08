The Rachel Maddow Show 08/08/17

Nunes aide behind secretive UK trip to find Trump dossier author

Julian Borger, world affairs editor for The Guardian, talks with Rachel Maddow about why a staffer to Rep. Devin Nunes sent people to London to find Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier, and why he didn't tell investigators what he was doing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

