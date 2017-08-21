The Rachel Maddow Show 08/21/17

Lack of details in Trump Afghanistan speech suggests longer stay

Philip Carter, former assistant secretary of Defense, talks with Rachel Maddow about why the lack of details in Donald Trump's Afghanistan speech suggests the U.S. will remain there for a long time to come. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vows Afghanistan victory, stays silent on troop levels
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
2 hours 7 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
2 hours 1 min ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
3 hours 5 min ago
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL