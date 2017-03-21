The Rachel Maddow Show 03/21/17

FBI probing Russian influence via pro-Trump US websites

Greg Gordon, national correspondent for McClatchy News, talks with Rachel Maddow about McClatchy investigative reporting in the FBI looking into the role of pro-Trump U.S. news sites in Russian intrusion in the U.S.

Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power

