The Rachel Maddow Show 01/12/17

ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption for oil in Africa

Rachel Maddow explains how ExxonMobil pays millions to the ruling family of Equatorial Guinea, empowering the dictatorship the deprives the people of that country from benefiting from its oil wealth. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama surprises Biden with nation's highest honor
4 hours 22 min ago
DOJ to probe into FBI action ahead of election
11 hours 14 min ago
Sanders explains the Republican plan to destroy Obamacare
3 hours 49 min ago
Panetta on intel war: Sends 'wrong message to our enemies'
5 hours 17 min ago
Manchin: Trump should be able to put his team in place
6 hours 19 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump rewarding allies, punishing critics with notoriety
Chuck: Our national obsession with obsession
House Oversight Chair: I support probe into FBI actions
Fmr. CIA Dir. downplays talk of resignations under Trump
Biden: ‘I don't like Obama. I love him'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL