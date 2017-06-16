The Rachel Maddow Show 06/16/17

CIA Director Pompeo ducks query from Senate Judiciary Committee

Rachel Maddow reports on congressional committees building their witness lists in the Trump Russia investigation, but CIA Director Mike Pompeo missed the deadline to reply to a query from the Senate Judiciary Committee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

