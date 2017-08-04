The Rachel Maddow Show 08/04/17

Cheap solar allows developing areas to electrify and skip coal

Janis Mackey Frayer, NBC News correspondent, looks at how the dropping price of solar energy is changing life in developing areas of the world. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maxine Waters: 'Mueller is going to win'
5 hours 35 min ago
Trump leaves town with unfinished work
4 hours 54 min ago
Matthews: Trump calls Mueller fake, but he's the real deal
5 hours 42 min ago
Martin Shkreli: I donated $2 million to Wu-Tang Clan
5 hours 9 sec ago
Everything you wanted to know about the Grand Jury
6 hours 20 min ago
Who should fall back after Trump’s wild week?
Rep. Denny Heck: Trump can't lie to the FBI
How will Trump's relationship with the GOP change after recess?
SCOTUS lawyer: Trump worst POTUS on free speech since Adams
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL