The Rachel Maddow Show 05/04/17

Americans face health care consequences of new Republican bill

David Emerson, a constituent of Rep. McClintock, and Andrea Mitchell, a constituent of Rep. Faso, talk with Rachel Maddow about what the Republican removal of Obamacare protections means to their lives and their regard for their congressional representation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

