The Rachel Maddow Show 08/16/17

Alabama AG sues Birmingham over covered Confederate memorial

Mayor William Bell of Birmingham, Alabama talks with Rachel Maddow about his decision to cover up the city's Confederate Memorial and the legal pushback from the state for doing so. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

