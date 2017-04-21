The Rachel Maddow Show 04/21/17

'Outsider candidates' in spotlight for upcoming French election

Philip Crowther, White House and Washington correspondent for France24 News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the upcoming French presidential election and the expectations for "outsider candidates" to perform well. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

