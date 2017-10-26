MSNBC Live 10/26/17

Trump to make long-promised opioid emergency declaration

President Trump is set to declare the opioid epidemic a public health emergency, finally fulfilling a longheld promise to take more significant steps to combat the epidemic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to make long-promised opioid emergency declaration
50 min 32 sec ago
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
5 hours 15 min ago
Corker: My relationship with Trump is 'not relevant'
2 hours 46 min ago
Lawrence exposes Trump's false claims about Flake
13 hours 16 min ago
Ashley Judd details alleged Weinstein encounter
1 hour 50 min ago
'We've got a job to do dammit': GOP infighting grows
Fonda & Steinem discuss sexism, Weinstein and Trump
Wikileaks confirms Trump campaign reached out
Ron Reagan: Trump is a 'deeply damaged human being'
Journalist Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL