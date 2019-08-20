Trump retreats on background checks, says mental health is to blame for gun violence

“We already have a lot of background checks, ” President Trump said to reporters on Sunday, appearing to back away from calling for the “meaningful background checks” he said he wanted to implement earlier this month after a rash of deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. New NBC News/WSJ polling shows that Americans favor expanded background checks by an overwhelming margin. Which side will win out — the majority, or the NRA?