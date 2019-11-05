GOP scrambles as ‘damning’ transcripts released

The first two transcripts from the impeachment inquiry were released on Monday, throwing Capitol Hill into a frenzy. The testimonies of former top State Department Official Michael McKinley and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch revealed that Amb. Yovanaovitch felt threatened by President Trump and feared for her safety. Yovanovitch was also told to tweet support for the president to retain her job. At the same time, Republican allies of the president have made their new defense that there was no “quid pro quo” because military aid was ultimately delivered to Ukraine, despite it being withheld for a period of time, and no investigations were ever opened up into the Bidens.