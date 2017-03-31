MSNBC Live 03/31/17

Josh Earnest: Obama 'genuinely concerned' about country

Josh Earnest, former Obama Press Secretary, says the White House should be concerned about House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes’ actions because it looks like they are trying to “launder” information to defend President Trump’s tweets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: How do we regain our intolerance for corruption?
13 hours 20 min ago
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live'
5 hours 9 min ago
Bombshell report: Michael Flynn will testify for immunity
13 hours 9 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
4 hours 32 min ago
Trump takes on members of his own party
11 hours 35 min ago
History of immunity in presidential scandals
Jeremy Bash: If WH is a runaway train, the breaks are out
White House role in leaks is raising suspicion
Flynn's lawyer: 'General Flynn certainly has a story to tell'
Senate Intel Committee stands up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL