09/26/17

FEMA Aid Still Not Reaching Centralized Parts Of Puerto Rico

In an interview with NBC's Gadi Schwartz, a displaced victim of Hurricane Maria reveals that FEMA still hasn't reached certain centralized locations of Puerto Rico.

