MSNBC Live 02/27/17

Democratic governors worried over Obamacare replacement

Governors Kate Brown, Dannel Malloy, and John Hickenlooper join Chris Jansing to discuss their concerns over a forthcoming replacement for Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Reality' vs. reality in the Trump presidency

