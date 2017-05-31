Morning Joe 05/31/17

Payments to Flynn for doc under scrutiny

The consulting firm of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn received $530K for a documentary on Turkey that went unfinished. The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House doesn't deny Kushner sought link with Russia
10 hours 18 min ago
No job safe in White House, not even Kushner, NYT
10 hours 10 min ago
WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
16 hours 13 min ago
Trump tariffs could trigger job losses in Trump country
Joe: 'Covefefe' tweet symbolic of a bigger problem
3 hours 18 min ago
80 killed, 300+ wounded by suicide attack in Afghan Capital
Sen. Franken: DC gridlock 'as bad as it seems'
Maddow: Civil Rights withering under Trump, Sessions
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
Lawrence on Trump White House 'demolition derby'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL