Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Morning Joe
Glaude: Why view players who kneel as traitors?
The panel considers the president's latest Fox News interview, wherein he discusses the NFL and its decision to bar players from kneeling during the National Anthem.
Morning Joe
Glaude: Why view players who kneel as traitors?07:59
Congressman pushes back on 'Spygate,' calls it 'Lie-gate'10:32
Senators seek to free imprisoned US pastor11:04
Hold one FBI briefing, not two, says Senator King07:22
What drives evangelical support for Trump?09:42
Bipartisan FBI briefing added, but GOP meeting goes first17:56
Play All