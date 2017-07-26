Morning Joe 07/26/17

Dems are in period of transition, says congressman

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, discusses the president's Tuesday rally in Youngstown, the way forward for the Democratic Party, young leaders emerging in the party and why Dems need an aspirational message. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

