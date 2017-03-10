MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 03/10/17

Rep. Flores: Men and women's 'healthcare needs are different'

Representative Bill Flores, R-TX, comments on the idea that men and women could have different health care plans under the GOP health care plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

