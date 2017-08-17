Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/17/17

Matthews: A US President sided with Nazis

You only get one reputation, Jack Kennedy warned. Donald Trump has let himself get associated with those pictures ever since Saturday. That's plenty of time for the impression to sink in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona van attack
Police: Possible terror attack south of Barcelona
1 hour 2 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
57 min 32 sec ago
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues
1 hour 54 min ago
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
2 hours 30 min ago
Dems propose a rare punishment for Trump: Censure
Corker: Trump has not demonstrated stability or competence
American Prospect magazine editor: Bannon 'makes it up as he goes along'
Heather Heyers mother discusses her daughter's legacy
Eyewitness: A 'tidal wave' of people ran from the attack

