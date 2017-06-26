Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/26/17

FBI Interviewed Carter Page at length

Totaling over 10 hours and a series of 5 meetings, Carter Page spoke with the FBI and Page denied any wrongdoing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'

