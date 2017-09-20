Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/20/17

100% of Puerto Rico without power after Maria

It's the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
10 hours 45 min ago
Search continues for dozens of missing school children after quake
8 hours 18 min ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson blasts climate change deniers in government
7 hours 56 min ago
Celebrities team up with nat'l security experts to investigate Russia
1 hour 56 min ago
Susan Rice on Trump's UN speech: 'Inappropriate and over-the-top'
6 hours 48 min ago
Maddow: Trump reportedly paying legal bills with donations
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
Joe: GOP once again trying to pass a terrible bill
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds had him wiretapped

