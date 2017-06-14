For the Record with Greta 06/14/17

WaPo: Trump Under Investigation For Obstruction of Justice

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice, according to a new report from The Washington Post. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
1 hour 12 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman
1 hour 45 min ago
Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria
3 hours 26 min ago
Dem. Rep: Leaders 'responsible' for setting positive tone
2 hours 30 min ago
Members of Congress 'visibly emotional' after shooting
Suspected Alexandria gunman pronounced dead
Rep. Schiff: House will 'speak with one voice' after shooting
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
Sanders 'sickened' by Alexandria gunman, who volunteered for campaign

