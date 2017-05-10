For the Record with Greta 05/10/17

Rep. Castro: Comey Firing an ‘Obstruction’ in Russia Probe

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) tells Greta Van Susteren how FBI Director Comey’s firing will affect congressional investigations into Trump-Russia ties. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Comey asked for more resources for Russia investigation

