The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/09/17

Trump's winning election night, 1 year later

A look back at what was happening this night, one year ago. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
5 hours 22 min ago
NJ woman bests incumbent who mocked Women's March
2 hours 21 min ago
Lawrence: "Paul Ryan knows there's a wave out there"
2 hours 2 min ago
Could Democrats pull off a wave election in 2018?
3 hours 53 min ago
GOP vows renewed tax push after election losses
3 hours 55 min ago
Democratic wave boosted by Obamacare
Dems ruin Trump election anniversary with GOP throttling
Sen. Chris Murphy: Election night was a game changer
Why women sent the loudest message in the Virginia election
Virginia elects first openly transgender state legislator

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL