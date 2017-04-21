The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/21/17

Fmr. Obama official Sally Yates to testify in House Russia probe

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses the latest headlines on the Russia investigation on Capitol Hill - including the news former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is due to testify. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: All eyes are on France this weekend
6 hours 6 min ago
Conflict of interest? Trump companies sitting on $250M+ of property
5 hours 33 min ago
Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
1 day 4 hours ago
Jeff Sessions says NYC is soft on crime
5 hours 23 min ago
Protester suing Trump over rally violence speaks out
7 hours 31 min ago
Inside Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
Chuck: Trump's conflicts of interest hard to ignore
What’s so special about the first 100 days?
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL