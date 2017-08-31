The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/31/17

Charlottesville, Harvey, Russia & more: Trump's wild August

August is typically a quiet month in Washington, but absolutely nothing is typical so far about the Trump presidency. We look back at the crises, both self-inflicted and otherwise, from August. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
7 hours 4 min ago
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
5 hours 15 min ago
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
7 hours 47 min ago
WaPo: Trump chafes at new chief of staff
6 hours 20 min ago
Gov. Kasich and Gov. Hickenlooper are trying to save Obamacare
5 hours 10 min ago
Trump nominates DeVry dean to Education Dept. post
Dem: Trump should testify about emails on Moscow Trump Tower
Fmr. Kushner aide: Trump told Jared Republicans are dumb
Tillerson, Cohn, Mattis openly challenging Trump
Trump and his cabinet differ on North Korea rhetoric

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL