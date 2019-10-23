Tony Blinken: President Trump has weaponized State Dept. in service of his reelection.

After the White House's response to Ambassador Bill Taylor's "explosive" testimony targeted Taylor's character, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notably refused to speak out in defense of the man he appointed this summer as the top diplomat in Ukraine. Tony Blinken, who served as Deputy Secretary of State to John Kerry and as a Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, tells Andrea Mitchell that Pompeo has a choice, saying, "He can either stand up for the men and women of the State Department, foreign service officers, civil servants, or frankly, he should leave"