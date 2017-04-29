AM Joy 04/29/17

Trump’s faced 100 days of fiery resistance

Joy Reid and her guests discuss the millions of people who have participated in world-wide protests for weeks against Trump as he marks the 100th day of his presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
4 hours 55 min ago
What place does Ivanka have in the White House?
5 hours 42 min ago
Trump dodges White House Correspondents' roast
5 hours 17 min ago
100 days in, Trump misses his old life
18 hours 14 min ago
Why President Trump's Twitter habit matters
16 hours 30 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left "a graveyard of broken promises"
Ghosts of old L.A. linger 25 years after Rodney King riots
100 days of late night jokes on Trump
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL