All In with Chris Hayes 01/02/17

Trump's 'crony capitalism?'

David Cay Johnston, author of 'The Making of Donald Trump,' weighs in on whether Donald Trump will be a president of crony capitalism. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump will 'take action' against North Korea
2 hours 51 min ago
What exactly does Putin want from Trump?
2 hours 35 min ago
Trump sells access on NYE at $500 per ticket
1 hour 55 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
13 hours 3 min ago
Why is Trump so pro-Russia?
2 hours 10 min ago
Who will hold Trump accountable for conflicts of interest?
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL