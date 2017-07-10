All In with Chris Hayes 07/10/17

Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more like collusion'

Former Hillary Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta reacts to new revelations that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin after being promised damaging information about Clinton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
1 hour 23 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: "Starting to smell more & more like collusion"
1 hour 38 min ago
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
1 hour 45 min ago
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
1 hour 1 min ago
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again
Blumenthal: Trump Jr. meeting is evidence of criminal intent
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Warner: Expect 'much more to come' in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump Jr. meeting is a ‘nothing burger’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL