All In with Chris Hayes 04/28/17

National Archives preparing to release JFK assassination docs

There’s one person who has the power to intervene and prevent the release of these documents – and that one person may have his own reason to step in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
5 hours 13 min ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
2 hours 13 min ago
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
2 hours 57 min ago
National Archives preparing to release JFK docs
2 hours 32 min ago
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't actually perform
4 hours 8 min ago
Fox News’ problems not going away
Flynn’s former top deputy 'apoplectic' over foreign payment
What happens if China won’t help U.S. with North Korea?
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL