All In with Chris Hayes 04/28/17
Michael Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6 year old off the highway’
Part 2 of Chris Hayes’ interview with the documentary filmmaker to mark 100 days of President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Moore: ‘I want the 6 year old off the...
Michael Moore: Mocking Trump doesn't help
Matthews: People hate ruling class Trump...
Matthews: Imagine having a woman play...
Matthews: We only have one President
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't...
‘In Over His Head’: Trump Takes Heat For...
Melody Barnes: Trump Hasn't Signed...
Schumer: 100 Days In, Trump Not a Great...
Watch Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
Reuters Reporter Gives Behind The Scene...
How will history judge Pres. Trump’s first...
Pres. Trump’s unconventional approach to...
Trump signals risk of ‘major, major...
Trump on the job of president: 'I thought...
Will there be political fallout for Trump...
Democratic Sen. Blumenthal: Evidence on...
Fmr. W.H. Lawyer Richard Painter on Russia...
Trump: Russia a 'fake' story, W.H. is...
Trump voters react to Trump's actions vs....
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Matthews: People hate ruling class Trump...
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't...
U.S. Not Surprised by Latest North Korea...
Rep. Brenda Lawrence: Democrats Helped...
Melody Barnes: Trump Hasn't Signed...
House and Senate Pass Short-Term Funding...
Trump on the job of president: 'I thought...
Will there be political fallout for Trump...
Democratic Sen. Blumenthal: Evidence on...
Fmr. W.H. Lawyer Richard Painter on Russia...
Trump: Russia a 'fake' story, W.H. is...
Trump voters react to Trump's actions vs....
Loss for Trump: No health care repeal vote...
The interview that could hurt Michael Flynn
Trump camp to fix inauguration donor filing
Trump: Chance of 'major' North Korea conflict
Chaffetz eyes door as Flynn scandal mushrooms
Subject of Flynn seems to panic Trump
Matthews: The man who might've been the...
Kasich: I'd be thrown out of Ohio if I...
Politics
Moore: ‘I want the 6 year old off the...
Michael Moore: Mocking Trump doesn't help
Matthews: People hate ruling class Trump...
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't...
Fmr. W.H. Lawyer Richard Painter on Russia...
Trump: Russia a 'fake' story, W.H. is...
Trump to stay in NAFTA after calling it a ...
The next political fight? Trump releases...
Trump's tax plan is a big boon for…himself
Fired Trump adviser Michael Flynn might...
John Kasich on America's 'two paths'
Rep: Public has right to know how Russia...
Josh Earnest on Keith Ellison's critique...
Democrats press for action on Senate...
2016 acts undercut faith in Comey Trump probe
Senate Russia investigation 'flounders'
The Trump bait and switch
Matthews: Democrats blame Comey for HRC loss
A campaign "shattered," glass ceiling left...
Candidate vs. President: Trump changes his...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
How will history judge Pres. Trump’s first...
Rep. Adam Schiff: 'There should have been...
Conservatives rally around health care...
Pres. Trump’s unconventional approach to...
Trump signals risk of ‘major, major...
Pres. Trump vs. The Courts
Senator worries about “accidental war” in...
Rep. Elijah Cummings talks Russia...
Moderate Republicans balk at new...
The true costs of the Trump tax plan
Why the Freedom Caucus supports the...
Grading the President’s first 100 days
Trump administration briefs Senate on...
How the world views Donald Trump’s presidency
Republicans set sights on 9th Circuit...
Republicans seek to resuscitate health...
Lack of specifics clouds outlook for Trump...
Nick Confessore: ‘If it shuts down, it’s...
Has the president learned the art of the...
Poll: Younger voters are losing faith in...
Rachel Maddow
Trump: Chance of 'major' North Korea conflict
Subject of Flynn seems to panic Trump
Chaffetz eyes door as Flynn scandal mushrooms
Trump camp to fix inauguration donor filing
Kushner courts scandal with sketchy backers
White House hypes 'OK' North Korea briefing
Booker: Stripped State Dept leaves US unready
Booker: Public pushback stopped Trumpcare
Russia behind Flynn's work for Turkey: Report
White House claims no documents on Flynn
House Oversight may subpoena White House
US world standing rests with military, State
Three investigations but any investigating?
2016 acts undercut faith in Comey Trump probe
New Orleans removes Confederate monument
New Trump hire resurrects corruption question
Trump real estate shown as potential conflict
Trump exposed to conflict through real estate
'Outsider candidates' key in French election
Excess Trump cash pairs with donor access