All In with Chris Hayes 07/12/17

Donald Trump: 'God is the ultimate'

In light of the president’s new interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, we relive one of our all-time favorite Trump clips from his interview with the CBN last summer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What did the President know and when did he know it?
2 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal
1 hour 32 min ago
Rep. Swalwell: We need more Republicans to step up
2 hours 29 min ago
FBI director nominee: Russia probe not a 'witch hunt'
Chuck Todd: Trump Jr. timeline is now evidence
4 hours 30 min ago
Schiff: Saying nothing came from Don Jr. meeting not a 'great defense'
Whitehouse: 'This is a nine lane highway of investigations.'
Sen. Blunt: 'Like to know why' Don Jr. was at the meeting
Joe Scarborough announces he's leaving the GOP
'This is everything,' Trump Jr. insists after emails revealed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL