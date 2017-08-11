All In with Chris Hayes 08/11/17

Business is booming at the Trump hotel in Washington

Despite expectations it would lose money in the first four months of the year, the hotel instead made a 2 million dollar profit. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam
3 hours 6 min ago
Joaquin Castro: Trump taking us back to Cold War
2 hours 2 min ago
Fired NSC staffer says McMaster undermining Trump
2 hours 15 min ago
Manafort disclosed Trump Jr. meeting months ago
2 hours 35 min ago
The conspiracy theory memo Trump reportedly loved
1 hour 50 min ago
Trump's Russia comments were 'sarcastic'
Ex-Russia Ambassador: 'Sarcasm' doesn't work in diplomacy
U.S.-North Korea standoff: What are China's priorities?
AL Senate race deepens GOP divide
Amb. Nick Burns: State Department 'trying their best'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL