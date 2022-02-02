VA State Sen. a social media sensation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TX woman travels state registering voters10:33
Being Black in America15:25
Now Playing
VA State Sen. a social media sensation10:21
UP NEXT
The life of Cheslie Kryst14:58
The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list09:24
Book banning goes mainstream07:36
Fighting over the term “Latinx”06:34
FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”09:05
Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed07:41
Ron Johnson makes position on families clear07:09
Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice07:18
The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment05:50
Investigating Border Patrol08:17
How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration?08:25
Justice Breyer to step down09:28
Affirmative action under threat08:43
Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema09:06
Glenn Youngkin’s mask mess13:10
Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court08:56
Jan. 6th Committee speaks to ex-AG Barr08:57
VA State Sen. a social media sensation10:21
Meet Sen. Louise Lucas, the latest — and only — social media celebrity who also happens to be a 78-year-old Virginia state senator.Feb. 2, 2022
TX woman travels state registering voters10:33
Being Black in America15:25
Now Playing
VA State Sen. a social media sensation10:21
UP NEXT
The life of Cheslie Kryst14:58
The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list09:24
Book banning goes mainstream07:36