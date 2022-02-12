NHL’s first Black assistant manager

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In November 2020, the Florida Panthers announced Brett Peterson as their assistant general manager. He became the first Black person to hold the position in the NHL.Feb. 12, 2022
