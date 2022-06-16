IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Katy Tur on Jan. 6th, Donald Trump, & her dad

    10:15
    Loudermilk's pre-Jan. 6 Capitol tour under scrutiny

    07:49
    Brittney Griner still stuck in Russia

    05:09

  Actress Erika Alexander spotlights reparations

    08:16

  How Trump was detached from reality

    09:57

  One-on-one with civil rights legend Xernona Clayton

    07:39

  Glenn Kirschner recaps first Jan. 6 hearing

    09:39

  How the U.S. failed its essential workers

    05:20

  Peppermint on proposed TX anti-drag bill

    04:50

  House-approved gun bill doomed in the Senate

    06:46

  Kurt Bardella on Fox's GOP propaganda

    06:30

  What to expect from 1/6 hearings

    06:03

  Long Covid adds to U.S.'s disabled population

    06:23

  How Biden should address inflation

    06:39

  Look for "connective tissue between Proud Boys & Trump"

    08:09

  Trans youth targeted by anti-LGBTQ legislation

    07:33

  Tesla employees face strict office return

    07:04

  Is this the future of reparations?

    05:13

  Trump adviser indicted for contempt

    09:13

  How to cope with the trauma of mass death

    05:45

Loudermilk’s pre-Jan. 6 Capitol tour under scrutiny

07:49

The House Jan. 6th Committee released new surveillance footage from the day before the insurrection of Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk giving a tour of the Capitol to a small group, some of whom took photos of Capitol staircases and security checkpoints that are used by lawmakers.June 16, 2022

