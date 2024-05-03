IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense
May 3, 202407:50

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 2

    18:42

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

  • Sad, diminished, panicked: Defendant Trump struggles in court, says coauthor

    03:27

  • You can go to prison! Judge warns Trump of 'incarceration' punishment after losing gag order clash

    11:51

  • Trump’s legal ‘hell month’ continues amid new state coup plot charges

    12:02

  • Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer

    38:25

  • Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

    06:34

  • Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 24

    19:51

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 23

    19:45

  • Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump

    08:30

The Beat with Ari

‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

07:50

Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to Donald Trump, became emotional during her testimony in his criminal hush money case, crying on the witness stand. NYU’s Melissa Murray and former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 3, 2024

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 2

    18:42

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All