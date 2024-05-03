‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to Donald Trump, became emotional during her testimony in his criminal hush money case, crying on the witness stand. NYU’s Melissa Murray and former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 3, 2024