    Inflation hits mental health care

    05:03
    Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Roe v. Wade

Zerlina

Inflation hits mental health care

05:03

According to a new survey, inflation is now leading to less people accessing much-needed mental health care. Psychotherapist Amy Morin joins the show.June 29, 2022

