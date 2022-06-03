IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP prepping strategy to overturn election

    08:02
    GOP points fingers at everything *but* guns

    07:26
    Medical racism rears its ugly head

    06:17

  • Pres. Biden can’t catch a break

    06:57

  • TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation

    06:04

  • BTS gets political for inclusion

    05:20

  • The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

    08:26

  • Funding the police: more money, more problems?

    07:35

  • A Black renaissance on Broadway

    04:41

  • TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem

    06:25

  • Holding Sen. Schumer accountable for gun legislation

    07:30

  • TX moms fight for gun control

    07:21

  • Uvalde shooting leads to false conspiracy theory

    05:41

  • NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum

    09:27

  • Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting

    06:57

  • When will we protect schoolchildren?

    06:38

  • DOJ: Fed law enforcement must intervene in excessive force

    04:12

  • The new fastest-growing voting bloc

    06:50

  • Two sides of the GOP spectrum face off in Georgia

    10:35

  • Is Amber Heard’s trial the end of believing women?

    08:36

Zerlina

GOP points fingers at everything *but* guns

07:26

A bipartisan Senate group working on gun legislation says it’s making some progress, but will it result in an actual law?June 3, 2022

